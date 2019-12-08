‘Iranian Scientist Freed from US Jail Offered to Stay in America’

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment after Soleimani was released in a prisoner swap and returned home.

“During this period, he had been offered, several times, that he stay in the US instead of returning to his country or in prison, but this patriotic professor refused to,” said Zarif.

Zarif said Soleimani was exchanged for an American prisoner who had been behind bars in Iran for espionage, but was offered amnesty and sent back to his country.

The foreign minister then touched upon Washington’s efforts to put the brakes on Iran’s scientific progress.

“Over the past 40 years, the US has tried to stop Iran’s progress. The US adopted the ‘maximum pressure’ policy to stop our progress, but to no avail,” he said.

According to Zarif, Soleimani speaks of US wardens, judges and prosecutors being angry at his scientific achievements.

The foreign minister said Washington is dismayed at Iran’s scientific and technological accomplishments as well as Iranians’ self-confidence.