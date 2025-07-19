Iranian Red Crescent says 70% of wounded rescued during 12-day conflict with Israel

In a press conference on Saturday, Kolivand emphasized the immediate deployment of Red Crescent teams to over 20 targeted locations, including multiple strike points within Tehran’s Evin Prison in late June. He noted that assessment and emergency response were carried out swiftly despite ongoing dangers.

Kolivand reported that five Red Crescent aid workers were killed while performing rescue operations, wearing clearly marked uniforms and unarmed, a “clear violation of the Geneva Conventions.” The IRCS has filed formal complaints with both domestic and international bodies.

Kolivand said the IRCS had mobilized over 3.5 million volunteers, with dedicated rapid response teams deployed nationwide. Despite cyberattacks on critical services such as social security banking systems, health services remained operational due to pre-established protocols.

He also highlighted global reactions to the attacks, noting that several international Red Cross officials and humanitarian organizations condemned the strikes or extended condolences over the US-Israeli invasion that left nearly a thousand fatalities, mostly civilians, in Iran.