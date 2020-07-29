Iranian, Qatari Diplomats Discuss Mutual, Regional Issues

Tehran and Doha have discussed a whole range of issues, including the enhancement of bilateral tie.

That came in a meeting in Doha between Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs, and Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, namely the promotion of mutual political and economic relations and the holding of a joint commission of the two countries in the near future.

The also discussed the ongoing developments in the region and stressed the need to move forward with consultations.

The top Iranian diplomat then touched upon recent trips to the region by American authorities, dismissing them as a move to further stoke Iranophobia and instability in the region.