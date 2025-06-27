Iranian president warns against unchecked Israeli aggression at Eurasian economic summit 

Speaking via videoconference at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit, President Pezeshkian defended Iran’s recent military actions as legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The President slammed Israel for launching “brutal and unlawful armed attacks” against Iran on June 12, including targeting peaceful nuclear facilities.

He said the attacks occurred amid indirect negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran’s nuclear program.

President Pezeshkian condemned the US and Israeli military actions as clear violations of international law and a serious blow to the non-proliferation regime.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear activities remain under full IAEA supervision.

He also called for an end to international leniency toward Israel’s repeated human rights violations, urging EAEU members to issue a unified condemnation of the recent aggression and its regional and global risks.

On economic ties, President Pezeshkian hailed the Iran-EAEU free trade agreement as a major step toward deepening regional cooperation and unlocking significant trade opportunities for member states.