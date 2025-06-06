Media WireReligionSelected

Iranian President urges solidarity among Muslims on occasion of Eid al-Adha

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended his warm congratulations to the leaders and people of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, a celebration that embodies submission to the Almighty, calling for solidarity and unity among Muslims.

In a message released on Thursday, the President described Eid al-Adha as the highest expression of devotion, symbolizing sacrifice and surrender to God.

He called it a day of honor for Prophet Abraham (PBUH), who successfully endured a profound divine trial.

President Pezeshkian expressed his hope that the blessings of this sacred occasion would foster greater unity and solidarity among Muslims, thereby strengthening the dignity of the Islamic Ummah.

He further emphasized that, inspired by the timeless teachings of Islam and the revered Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Muslim community will continue to move forward on the path of progress and development across all domains.

