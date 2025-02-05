Iranian president downplays Trump’s threat to sanction Iran 

The president also said the US claims it can impose sanctions on Iran, but no one can easily sanction a country with 15 friendly neighbors.

He added that Iran needs only to manage its resources and properly work with its neighbors.

President Pezeshkian underlined that there are numerous pathways available for Iran to address its issues and to make it possible for the country and its Muslim neighbors to live in dignity.

Trump on Tuesday signed a document which outlines ways of reinstating the US president’s so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

Trump said he hated to sign the document but urged Iran to negotiate with Washington in order to reach a new agreement on the Iranian nuclear energy program.