Iranian president slams Trump’s threats, says Iran will stand firm

Speaking on the issue, he dismissed statements by the US president and “criminals in the region” as “nonsense”, saying they are falsely claiming they seek to establish democracy.

“You are the ones who created the misery and problems of the region”, Pezeshkian said.

“With complete shamelessness, they drop bombs on women and children and then tell others that they must not harm anyone.”

The Iranian president further hinted that the US is responsible for the hardships facing Iran, saying external powers have done everything possible to prevent the country from standing on its own feet.

“They are making every effort to stop us from standing strong”, Pezeshkian said.

“But we will stand firm with strength.”

His remarks come amid sporadic protests in Iran over the economic hardships faced by citizens, which are mostly blamed on the US sanctions.