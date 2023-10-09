Iranian president praises Palestinian resistance for steadfastness, victory

President Raisi spoke to the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, after the Palestinian resistance movement launched a heavy barrage of rockets in an operation dubbed Al-Aqsa Flood in response to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Iranian president said, “What was achieved in the battlefield against the Zionist enemy will be completed with the final victory of the Palestinian nation.”

He added the victorious operation of the Palestinian resistance fighters in the occupied territories “was the realization of the 70-year-old expectation of the Palestinian nation and the Islamic Ummah.”

In a separate phone call with Islamic Jihad’s Secretary General, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, President Raisi said the Zionist regime is on the decline and the resistance front is conquering the peaks of victory, adding the final victory of the Palestinian nation is a “divine promise”.

President Raisi also reiterated Iran’s support for “freedom-loving and independent” nations, especially for the Palestinian nation, which is “steadfast in its path of resistance.”