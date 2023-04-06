Iranian president calls for OIC to hold emergency meeting on situation in Palestine

President Raisi made the demand in a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

The Iranian president further outlined the current situation in Palestine and described it as the heart of the Muslim world.

Raisi stressed that supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and fighting against the Zionist regime is an inexorable principle of the Muslim ummah and the unity of the Islamic world for the purpose of confronting the regime’s atrocities.

He said, “We believe that the Muslim world, as an influential bloc in global equations, needs more convergence, and, therefore, we welcome any initiative that would deepen ties among Islamic nations”.

He then pointed to the 70-year-old diplomatic relations between Tehran and Jakarta, stressing the need for strengthening economic cooperation and trade ties between the two countries.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his part greeted president Raisi’s proposal for the OIC to convene an emergency meeting, voicing hope that this will help further bolster relations among Muslim nations.

Widodo further noted that Iran and Indonesia must expand their ties in favor of their mutual interests.

Israeli forces have invaded the al-Aqsa Mosque compound for two consecutive nights attacking Palestinian worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.