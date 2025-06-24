Iranian President hails natl. unity, victory following ceasefire

Pezeshkian emphasized that although the conflict was initiated by an act of aggression amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations, it ended on Iran’s terms, following a powerful military and societal response. “The adversary suffered a historic and unprecedented defeat,” he said, highlighting that the enemy failed to achieve its aims of disrupting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure or triggering domestic unrest.

While expressing sorrow over the loss of civilians, including women, children, scientists, and military commanders, the president stressed that the myth of Zionist invincibility had been shattered.

He commended the armed forces and security agencies, as well as medical workers, civil servants, artists, and media for their role during the crisis.

Pezeshkian vowed full government mobilization for reconstruction and support of affected citizens.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to regional peace, warning neighboring countries against being misled by external powers bent on division. “Iran’s strength will always be in the service of stability and brotherhood,” he affirmed.