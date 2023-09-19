Iranian President Raisi calls for ending Ukraine war, advocates peace

He offered Iran’s readiness to mediate and facilitate peace talks between the two conflicting nations.

President Raisi criticized the use of American taxpayer dollars to fund arms manufacturers, expressing Iran’s stance against war anywhere in the world.

Additionally, Raisi highlighted concerns about the hijab issue being utilized as an excuse to target Iran mainly by the West.

He criticized American prisons, especially for women and mothers, raising questions about police violence and its portrayal in the media.

The President, in other comments, underscored the role of martyr Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRIGC Qods Force in halting ISIS’s spread and labeled the former US President, Donald Trump, as a criminal for his “involvement in forming ISIS.”

President Raisi urged for a fair trial against the former US President concerning the martyrdom of commander Soleimani, emphasizing the crucial role he played in combating terrorism and maintaining peace in the region.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone attack on Baghdad Airport on January 3, 2020. The assassination was carried out by a direct order from then US President Trump.

President Raisi and his entourage are in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session.