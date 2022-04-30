Saturday, April 30, 2022
Iranian president calls for border control to contain Covid

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered government officials especially Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to carefully monitor traffic of people along the borders to prevent the entry of Covid patients into the country.

Raisi said the Covid situation has improved greatly thanks to the nationwide vaccination campaign.

He added that the downward trend in the Covid deaths and infections allowed people to hold Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, so that more people took to the streets nationwide compared to previous years.

He however urged people to not relax health protocols.

The president said these protocols must be specially observed in schools, public transport vehicles, malls and religious gatherings.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday 532 people were diagnosed with the Coronavirus and 11 people lost their lives as a result of it over the past 24 hours. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in almost two years.

