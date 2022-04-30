Iranian president calls for border control to contain Covid

Raisi said the Covid situation has improved greatly thanks to the nationwide vaccination campaign.

He added that the downward trend in the Covid deaths and infections allowed people to hold Quds Day rallies on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, so that more people took to the streets nationwide compared to previous years.

He however urged people to not relax health protocols.

The president said these protocols must be specially observed in schools, public transport vehicles, malls and religious gatherings.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday 532 people were diagnosed with the Coronavirus and 11 people lost their lives as a result of it over the past 24 hours. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in almost two years.