Iranian president confirms assassination attempt by Zionist regime

President Pezeshkian was speaking during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

The president said the attack failed due to divine will. Pezeshkian added that he and his colleagues are not afraid of death, slamming efforts by the Zionist regime to destabilize the region through bloodshed and violence.

“There was indeed an attempt, and even action taken, but we believe that if God wills, a person survives, and if not, even a simple walk could be fatal”, Pezeshkian said.

“We are ready to defend our people, our independence, and the freedom of our land until our last breath” said Pezeshkian.

The Iranian president however noted that no formal evidence exists implicating the US in the assassination attempt against him.

“This was carried out by the Zionist regime, not the US”, he stressed.

“They bombed the area we were in, using intelligence from their spies during one of our internal meetings, but again, nothing happens unless God wills it.”

In other remarks, Pezeshkian also stressed Iran’s unity in the face of external threats and warned the US against being dragged into Netanyahu’s “inhumane and genocidal war and devilish machinations.”

Referring to the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities amid Tehran–Washington negotiations, President Pezeshkian pointed out: “After such an attack during ongoing talks, how can we ever trust the United States again?”