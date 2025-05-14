Iranian official slams Trump’s Persian Gulf claims: “The Name Is Not Up for Debate”

Ali Akbar Salehi responded on the social platform X, stating, “The name ‘Persian Gulf’ was not given by permission, and it will not be taken away by delusion. It has been, is, and will always be the Persian Gulf.”

Salehi’s response came after US media reported that Trump had considered using the term “Arabian Gulf” during his trip to the region to appeal to Arab allies.

According to CNN and the Associated Press, Trump had planned to push for the alternative naming, but changed his mind after he faced direct opposition from Iranian officials.

US outlets acknowledged that Iranian resistance played a key role in forcing Trump to abandon the effort. Despite this, Trump claimed in his speech in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday that he had prevented Iran from using the name “Persian Gulf.”

The remarks touched a raw never in Iran over the historic body of water’s name, with Iranian officials and public continuing to assert their position on international platforms.