Iranian official rejects claims Biden’s comment was directed at Ayatollah Khamenei

Mohammad Jamshidi said the US has sent several messages to Iran and Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, requesting them to not let an escalation of the current crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the official Iranian news agency IRNA quoted an informed source as saying that the US started sending those messages to Iran and is continuing do send similar missives.

The source added that two messages were sent to Iran and dozens to Hezbollah.

According to the informed source, Iran has replied to the US messages, saying Washington cannot, on the one hand, send military assistance to the Israeli regime and direct the war on Gaza, and, on the other hand, issue political messages and claim to be against possible spillover of the conflict into other parts of the region.

The source told IRNA that there are some indications that new fronts will be opened in the war and if the US does not want this to happen, it has to stop the massacre of the people of Gaza.