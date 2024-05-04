Arrests at pro-Palestinian rallies on US campuses top 2,100

The number of people arrested in connection with US college campus protests of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has now surge past 2,100.

Student protests have popped up at many college and university campuses over the last two weeks, sometimes leading to agreements between administrators and demonstrators but more frequently leading to arrests.

The Associated Press has tallied at least 46 times since April 18 where arrests were made at campus protests. The arrests have occurred at 36 schools.

While the demands among protesters vary at each university, the majority of demonstrations have called for the divestment from companies that support Israel and the war in Gaza.

At President Joe Biden’s behest, the United States has been providing the Israeli war with unreserved military and intelligence support.

The US has also vetoed several United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in the brutal military onslaught that has so far claimed the lives of at least 34,500 Gazans, mostly women and children.