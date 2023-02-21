Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Iranian official: Natural to find 84% particles during uranium enrichment

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran nuclear programe

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, AEOI, says it’s natural to find 84% atomic particles in an enrichment process.

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in response to reports that the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, found uranium in a nuclear facility in Iran that had been enriched to 84% purity.

Kamalvandi said, “you may produce 5% enriched uranium and detect 11% particles as well, or produce 20% and find 37% particles.”

The AEOI’s spokesman said this is only a technical issue, adding that, “When you inject fuel, it’s going to be enriched to higher purity.”

Kamalvandi further slammed the IAEA for giving sensitive information to Western countries after monitoring the Iranian nuclear activities within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement.

He demanded that the nuclear oversight body act professionally and avoid politicizing the issue. Kamalvandi stressed that what is worrisome is that the Western countries use the IAEA as a tool to achieve their political aims.

