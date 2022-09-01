Thursday, September 1, 2022
Iranian novelist Abbas Maroufi dies at 65

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Maroufi

Iranian novelist, poet and journalist Abbas Maroufi loses the battle with cancer and dies at the age of 65.

The news was announced on Thursday by an Instagram account that is administered by the Hedayat House of Arts and Literature in Berlin, Germany, under the supervision of the later author.

Maroufi studied dramatic arts at Tehran University while teaching at schools and writing for the newspapers.

He served as the editor in chief of the literary Gardun magazine from 1990 to 1995.

He rose to fame with the publication of a novel titled ‘Symphony of the Dead’ in 1989.

Maroufi immigrated to Germany years ago.

