Iranian Muay Thai champion Saba Chenari passes away at 25

Chenari was an accomplished martial artist with more than 12 years of experience as a fighter, coach, and referee in various combat sports.

She held the title of world vice-champion in Muay Thai and served as an official referee for the Iranian Martial Arts Federation, overseeing national and provincial kickboxing and Muay Thai events.

Born in 2000, Chenari also taught martial arts and headed the Women’s Competitions Committee in grappling kickboxing. Known for her discipline and passion, she was widely respected among Iran’s martial arts community for promoting women’s participation in combat sports.

In a recent interview, Chenari described the essentials of athletic excellence as “physical and mental readiness, tactics and strategy, technical skills, spirit and professionalism, as well as proper nutrition and rest.”

She was the daughter of Dr. Hossein Chenari, founder of the Avicenna International College in Georgia, where she also taught and mentored young martial arts enthusiasts.