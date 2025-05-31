Iranian MP apologizes after son’s involvement in traffic accident

In a statement released to clarify the incident, Nikzad emphasized his respect for the rule of law and apologized “humbly” to the Iranian people.

He confirmed that his son unintentionally struck a traffic police officer on May 25. Nikzad, however, denied any misconduct, stating that his son neither fled the scene nor acted aggressively. Immediate medical assistance was provided to the injured officer, and legal procedures were fully observed, including enforcement actions against both the driver and the vehicle.

Nikzad said he personally followed up on the officer’s medical treatment and praised the injured officer’s “professionalism and grace.”

Rejecting claims of preferential treatment, Nikzad stressed that “no one is above the law,” regardless of status. He also warned against the misuse of the incident by foreign media, reiterating his commitment to the values of the Islamic Revolution.

“The honor of our police force and the supremacy of law are sacred,” he said, asserting that any attempt to undermine them must be condemned.