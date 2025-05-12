Iranian MP: Nuclear talks with US respectful, constructive

Ebrahim Rezaei said the talks have been conducted in a respectful environment, with no threats exchanged between the two sides.

“Reports indicate a constructive atmosphere,” the spokesperson for the Parliamentary Commission stressed. He added that the discussions are still focused on general frameworks and principles.

According to the lawmaker, the main topics being negotiated include guarantees

that Iran’s nuclear program remains non-military in nature and the complete lifting of “oppressive sanctions” against the Iranian people.

Rezaei further reiterated that uranium enrichment, Iran’s defense capabilities, and its regional influence remain non-negotiable red lines. “We are not negotiating over the essence of enrichment,” he said. Rezaei also underlined that any eventual agreement between Iran and the US must be submitted to the Iranian Parliament for approval, in accordance with Iran’s Strategic Action Law and constitutional requirements.

Referring to the past experience with the 2015 nuclear deal, know as JCPOA, Rezaei stressed that the current approach aims to avoid repeating previous mistakes. “The parliament is closely monitoring the talks and will fully exercise its oversight role,” the MP underscored.

The fourth round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington was held in Oman on Sunday.