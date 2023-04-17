Iranian MP calls on minister of industries to step down 

Ahmad Rasoulinejad said so far 160 MPs have signed a motion to impeach Reza Fatemi Amin and the number of signatures is expected to increase to 200.

The MP said Fatemi Amin must step down voluntarily instead of lobbying at parliament to talk lawmakers out of impeaching him.

Rasoulinejad underlined the importance of the impeachment of the minister of industries, saying, “The impeachment of Fatemi Amin was tabled regarding 4 areas last year, and I was one of the main speakers in that impeachment”.

He added that back then even, MPs had lots of proof to support the impeachment and lawmakers were expected to vote for the removal of Fatemi Amin.

Rasoulinejad described Fatemi Amin as one of the weakest ministers of industries in Iran.

He noted that parliament monitors the public opinion, saying the public opinion is not satisfied with the minister’s job performance.

“This time around, no one can prevent an impeachment like they did before”, the lawmaker said. Car prices in Iran have skyrocketed in recent months and people as well as many officials are blaming the issue on Fatemi Amin.