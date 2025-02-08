Iranian MP: Iran will not negotiate with US

Alaeddin Boroujerdi said this lack of trust in the US on part of Iran stems from a bitter historical experience. “We will pursue and advance our national interests away from the US”, Boroujerdi noted.

The member of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament also said it’s necessary for Iran to strengthen its relations with major countries such as China and Russia as well as its neighbors.

According to this top Iranian MP, the US does not respect collective agreements and imposes sanctions unilaterally. “It’s the US that must change its policies”, Boroujerdi added.

The Iranian lawmaker’s comments come a day after Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned that any talks with the US will not be intelligent and honorable.