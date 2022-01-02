Sunday, January 2, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCultureCinemaSelected

Iranian movies among top films of 2021 in France

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iranian movies “6.5 per Meter” made by Saeed Roostai and “A Hero” directed by Asghar Farhadi have found themselves among France’s top films of the year from the critics’ viewpoint.

Iran’s cinema is going through its golden days in France nowadays, a fact which is obvious by both people’s welcoming the screened movies in France and critics’ points of view.

Welcoming the Christian New Year, a number of seasoned French experts introduced top movies of the year 2021 in their country. Among them is Roostai‘s “6.5 per Meter” known as “The Law of Tehran” in France.

The France Inter website describes the movie as an exciting one, a movie which had already been welcomed with a standing ovation at Venice Film Festival.

The movie was first screened at the 37th International Fajr Film Festival in Iran in 2019 and received the Crystal Simorgh Trophy for being chosen as the best film by viewers.

Farhadi’s “A Hero” has also received a prestigious award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Previous articleThousands of British troops discharged due to Iraq war mental crisis
Next articleAfghans urge US to release frozen assets

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks