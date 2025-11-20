IFP ExclusiveSport

Iranian motocross rider in coma after severe crash at Azadi Track, renewing safety concerns

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian motocross rider Elena Madanipour has been placed in a coma following a serious crash during the national motocross championship at Tehran’s Azadi track on Wednesday, marking the second major accident in the sport within six months and raising renewed questions over safety standards and oversight.

According to local media, Madanipour sustained critical injuries after a high-impact fall on the course. Medical teams at the scene transferred her to hospital, where doctors are working to stabilize her condition.

The incident follows the death of sports photographer Hamidreza Darajati in May, who succumbed to severe injuries after being struck by a racing car while covering an auto-racing event. Both events were held under the supervision of the national motorsport federation.

After Darajati’s death, racing tracks were temporarily closed for safety reviews, and officials pledged to make safety the federation’s top priority.

The recurrence of serious incidents, however, has intensified public scrutiny, with critics pointing to deficiencies in track design, risk management and event oversight.

