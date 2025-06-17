New Iranian missile used against Israel: Defense Ministry Spokesman

In comments at a televised interview on Tuesday, Brigadier General Alireza Talaee Nik stated Iran will fully exploit its offensive capacities against the Zionist enemy after it imposed a war against the country.

Lauding the successful retaliatory strikes by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and highlighting the advanced homegrown weapons at Iran’s disposal, the general said the Armed Force fired a new missile at the Israeli targets in a fresh wave of attacks on Tuesday.

The Israeli enemy failed to intercept the advanced Iranian missile that was employed for the first time, he stated, adding the Zionists have admitted that they could not even detect the missile before it rained down.

The fact that one of the Zionist regime’s security and intelligence centers was hit by Iran’s guided missile despite being guarded by heavy layers of air defenses assisted by the US reveals the Israeli regime’s misery, the spokesman continued.

General Talaee Nik explained that the Israeli regime’s endurance will diminish gradually as Iran utilizes advanced weapons, saying, “The Zionist enemy is strategically unable to continue a strategic war and its back will break as time goes by.”

He also assured the Iranian people that more surprising achievements of the Armed Forces will appear in the future.