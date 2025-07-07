Iranian military spokesman says any Israeli aggression to face more crushing response

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, regarding the possibility of a ceasefire violation by the Zionist enemy and Iran’s reaction, said: “We will deliver a crushing, serious, effective, and regret-inducing response to any potential attack by the occupying Zionist regime.”

Pointing to the recent aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iran and the response by Iran’s Armed Forces, General Shekarchi added according to many experts and analysts around the world, Iran emerged victorious in this 12-day war and inflicted heavy blows on the Zionist regime.

He emphasized: “We forced this criminal regime to stop the war through our strikes.”

The senior spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran stressed: “The armed forces are at a high level of readiness, and if the Israeli regime takes any action, it will be met with a firm response.”