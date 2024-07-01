Iranian men’s taekwondo team clinch championship title in World Cup

The Taekwondo World Cup kicked off on Monday with teams participating from Morocco, Ivory Coast, China, India, Iran and South Korea at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series in the city of Chuncheon.

The Iranian men’s national team managed to defend their title and retain the championship.

The Iranian team defeated the Ivory Coast 175-30 and 180-40 in two consecutive rounds in their first bout.

They secured another victory in the final round against the hosts 175-115 and 140-70. South Korea finished runners-up.

Morocco and Ivory Coast faced off for the third spot which finally went to the Moroccans.

Iranian women’s team will start their bout on Tuesday against South Korea.

The competitions will run through Wednesday.