Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSport

Iranian men’s taekwondo team clinch championship title in World Cup

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian men’s national taekwondo team were crowned champions on Monday at 2024 World Cup by outperforming the hosts South Korea.

The Taekwondo World Cup kicked off on Monday with teams participating from Morocco, Ivory Coast, China, India, Iran and South Korea at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series in the city of Chuncheon.

The Iranian men’s national team managed to defend their title and retain the championship.

The Iranian team defeated the Ivory Coast 175-30 and 180-40 in two consecutive rounds in their first bout.

They secured another victory in the final round against the hosts 175-115 and 140-70. South Korea finished runners-up.

Morocco and Ivory Coast faced off for the third spot which finally went to the Moroccans.

Iranian women’s team will start their bout on Tuesday against South Korea.

The competitions will run through Wednesday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks