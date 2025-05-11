Iranian lawmakers to Trump: “Persian Gulf Is Our Homeland”

The statement, read by Ahmad Naderi, a member of the parliament’s presidium, was a direct response to recent media reports suggesting Trump may propose altering the name of the Persian Gulf, a term internationally recognized and historically documented.

“The Persian Gulf and its geopolitics are God-given,” the lawmakers declared. “It was not earned through invasion or military campaigns – this is our homeland and our house.”

The statement emphasized Iran’s central location at a global crossroads, noting the country’s enviable position is owed to divine will, not to any external power.

In a sharp rebuke, the lawmakers added, “Had you spent more time reading than gambling, you might have understood that this name was not given by gold, force, deceit, or bribery – it was bestowed by history.”

Concluding their message, they stated: “Mr. Gambler, we stand not only on the right side of history, but also in the right place on the map of the world.”

The statement follows angry reactions by Iranian officials and public during past week after the controversial report remerged, reiterating the historical name of the Persian Gulf, which is recognized by the United Nations and most international organizations.