Iranian, Kyrgyz FMs Discuss Battle against Coronavirus

In a phone call on Friday evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov discussed the outbreak of coronavirus in the world and the need for an immediate and global battle with the disease.
They also stressed the need for the removal of the unilateral and illegals American sanctions that have targeted the health and life of the Iranian people.