Iranian Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine in Pre-Clinical Trial Stage

Iran’s Food and Drug Organization says an Iranian intranasal coronavirus vaccine is going through the final phases of pre-clinical trials.

“With the production of an Iranian intranasal coronavirus vaccine, which is going through the final stages of pre-clinical trials, a national and global overhaul will take place in the domain of health technology and vaccines,” said Kianoosh Jahanpour, the spokesperson for the organization.

“The development of this intranasal vaccine has raised much hope and will amount to a giant step and indicate Iran’s leading role in the vaccine and health technology domain on the international stage,” he added.

“Iranian researchers have been working on this vaccine for months, and we are waiting to see it enter clinical phase studies,” said the spokesman.

“This vaccine will be used as a nasal spray in two to three phases,” he said.

“Early studies of this vaccine conducted on different animals were rather successful,” said Jahanpour.