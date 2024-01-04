Thursday, January 4, 2024
Iranian intl. expert speculates on potential Israeli tole in deadly Kerman terrorist blast

By IFP Editorial Staff

Reza Nasri, a senior expert in international affairs, offered insight into the recent terrorist explosion in Kerman, suggesting a potential Israeli involvement.

Nasri indicated that while it’s improbable that Israel acted in coordination with the United States, the aim behind Israel’s actions might be to compel the US government into a direct conflict with Iran.

Highlighting the typical motive behind terrorist acts to sow fear and manipulate government policy, Nasri implied that Israel’s recent actions aimed to escalate tensions, potentially dragging Iran into a broader regional military conflict.

Responding to experts suggesting the attack might goad Iran into actions further associating it with regional instability, Nasri highlighted Israel’s dual objectives: psychological impact and strategic military goals.

He emphasized the potential dilemma facing Iranian decision-makers – balancing their public image and deterrence power against the possibility of direct regional conflict.

