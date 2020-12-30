Iranian Health Ministry’s Updates on COVID-19 – December 30

Iran has confirmed 149 new deaths caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and 6,272 new cases of infection with the virus.

Speaking in a Wednesday press briefing, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari said the new fatalities increase Iran’s overall death toll to 55,095, and the new cases raise the total number of infections to 1,218,753.

Lari went on to say that 5,087 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection, and 807 are hospitalized.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,566,946 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 108 cities are in the “orange zone” and 340 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.