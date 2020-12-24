Iranian Health Ministry’s Updates on COVID-19 – December 24

Iran has confirmed 152 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 54,308.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,178 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,183,182.

So far, Lari added, 924,685 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,371 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,253,750 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 205 cities are in the “orange zone”, and 243 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.