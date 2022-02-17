Iranian health minister: Iranians do not seek medical treatment abroad

Einollahi said Iran is now self-sufficient in all medical fields.

Einollahi added that all Iranians are effective in making their country stronger so that Iran can achieve the ideals of Imam Khomeini and its leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

On Covid, he said many countries that claim to be powerful and advanced are helpless in the face of the disease.

The singled out the US as an example, noting 2 to 3 thousand Covid deaths happen daily in the country.

The health minister said the people of Iran are so strong that they withstood the war for 8 years and today despite the sanctions imposed on Iran, a new chapter of prosperity is starting in the Islamic Republic.