Iranian gov’t: Immediate lifting of internet filtering unlikely

The Information and Communications Technology Minister, Sattar Hashemi, responding to a reporter’s question on Tuesday about the potential lifting of filtering, said that managing the situation needs legal and intelligent strategies and cannot be achieved with the push of a button.

Hashemi, however, later expressed the administration’s resolve to get President Pezeshkian’s campaign promise fulfilled.

In a message on X social media platform, he wrote, “The irreversible decision of the 14th administration is to lift restrictions and enhance internet speed; through consensus and agreement.”

“Managing cyberspace is different from imposing restrictions,” he added.

President Massoud Pezeshkian’s administration faces mounting pressure from voters to address the issue. However, officials suggest that filtering results from social, political, and security conditions and requires a nuanced approach.

During a recent Supreme Council of Cyberspace meeting, President Pezeshkian ordered investigations into the sale of VPNs and a detailed report on the current cyberspace conditions.

Internet filtering in Iran has been a contentious issue, particularly since the 2009 protests, with the government using filtering as a tool to control information flow and maintain security.

However, this has led to the widespread use of VPNs and other circumvention tools, creating additional challenges.