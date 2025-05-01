Iranian football legend Bahman Salehnia passes away

The former coach of Iran’s national team and Malavan Bandar Anzali club passed away at his home on Wednesday under medical care.

Salehnia founded Malavan Club in 1969 and served as its head coach for over three decades, guiding the team to three Hazfi Cup titles, three cup runner-up finishes, and two third-place league finishes.

His coaching legacy includes developing stars like Sirous Ghayeghran and leading Iran to victory at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran and a third-place finish at the 1988 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

As national team coach, he notably managed both Iran’s senior and youth squads.

The football community in Iran mourns the loss of a man who shaped generations of players in northern Gilan province and beyond.