Iranian FM: Tehran ready to expand ties with Norway in oil, gas industries

Amir Abdollahian also cited agriculture, renewable energy and fisheries as other spheres in which the two countries can work together.

Amir Abdollahian and Anniken Huitfeldt were meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for Iran and Norway to pursue trade and economic ties regardless of the Vienna talks.

He added that good agreements have been signed between the two countries in the past, and they can serve as a basis for expanding cooperation.

Referring to the strategic position of Iran, Amir Abdollahian described the country’s south and north transit routes as a capacity to facilitate the access of European countries, including Norway, to the Central Asian region and the Caucasus.

The Norwegian foreign minister also expressed hope that after an agreement is reached in the Vienna talks, a new chapter will open in economic relations with Iran.