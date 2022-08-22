Iranian FM reiterates Tehran opposition to Ukraine war

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a Monday meeting with Ukraine’s outgoing ambassador to Tehran added Iran is ready to give any necessary assistance to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Sergei Bordeliak, the Ukrainian diplomat for his turn, invited Iranian companies to participate in the reconstruction of the areas and infrastructure facilities destroyed in the Ukraine war.

The meeting was held at the end of Bordeliak’s mission in the Islamic Republic.

Bordeliak also appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s neutrality in war and its opposition to the conflict.