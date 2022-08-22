Monday, August 22, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iranian FM reiterates Tehran opposition to Ukraine war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

The Iranian foreign minister has reaffirmed Tehran’s opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a Monday meeting with Ukraine’s outgoing ambassador to Tehran added Iran is ready to give any necessary assistance to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Sergei Bordeliak, the Ukrainian diplomat for his turn, invited Iranian companies to participate in the reconstruction of the areas and infrastructure facilities destroyed in the Ukraine war.

The meeting was held at the end of Bordeliak’s mission in the Islamic Republic.

Bordeliak also appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s neutrality in war and its opposition to the conflict.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks