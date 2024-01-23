Iranian FM expresses hope Tehran, Moscow will sign strategic partnership treaty soon

Amirabdollahian met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in New York on the sidelines of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Palestine on Monday.

The two top diplomats discussed and exchanged views about the issues on the agenda in bilateral ties as well as regional developments, including the latest incidents in the war on Gaza.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that over 100 days of resistance by the oppressed people in Gaza led to the failure of the Israeli regime to achieve any of its goals.

He added that the Zionist regime’s recent aggression on Syria and Lebanon are meant to distract the international community’s attention from the disgraceful defeat, ineptitude and helplessness of the regime in the battlefield.

The Iranian foreign minister also stated that the Israeli move is a malicious attempt to spread instability and insecurity in the region.

Referring to Russia’s position and role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Amirabdollahian demanded Russia play a more active role to stop the war on Gaza.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral ties with Russia.

Pointing to the recent trip by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Moscow, he expressed hope that a comprehensive strategic cooperation deal will be signed between the two countries during the upcoming visit by the Russian president to Tehran.

The Russian foreign minister also said he was pleased with the current state of bilateral ties and stressed that the agreements reached between the two countries should be implemented.

Lavrov slammed the United States for obstructing a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council, and called on Arab states to adopt a united stance on the Palestinian issue.