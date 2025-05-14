Iranian filmmaker Mehrjui’s daughter rejects retribution for parents’ killers

The statement comes after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the sentences issued for those convicted of the October 2023 double homicide.

According to Hossein Fazeli-Herkandi, head of the Alborz Province Judiciary, the principal defendant was sentenced to two counts of qisas (retributive execution) for the murders, along with 27 years in prison for additional charges, including theft. Three other defendants received a total of 77 years in prison for charges ranging from attempted murder to aiding and abetting and assault.

The Judiciary reports that the suspects were arrested within five days of the killings, and a swift investigation led to indictments within two months. Court hearings were held in January 2024, and the initial verdict was issued in February. After a brief review by the Supreme Court, the original sentences were upheld in March 2025.