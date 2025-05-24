IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes

By IFP Editorial Staff

It Was Just an Accident, the latest film by famous Iranian director Jafar Panahi, has won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The announcement was made on Saturday.

The festival’s second-highest honor, the Grand Prix, went to Emotional Value, a poignant family drama by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier.

Renate Reinsve and Elle Fanning star in the movie, which received widespread critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of a family quietly falling apart.

Another standout among critics was Sirat, a techno-infused road movie by Oliver Laxe. The story follows a father and son who join a band of nomadic ravers in the Moroccan desert.

Sirat shared the Jury Prize with The Sound of Falling, a multi-generational German drama by Masha Shilinsky about four generations of women growing up on a remote farm.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

