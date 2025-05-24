Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident Wins Palme d’Or at Cannes

The announcement was made on Saturday.

The festival’s second-highest honor, the Grand Prix, went to Emotional Value, a poignant family drama by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier.

Renate Reinsve and Elle Fanning star in the movie, which received widespread critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of a family quietly falling apart.

Another standout among critics was Sirat, a techno-infused road movie by Oliver Laxe. The story follows a father and son who join a band of nomadic ravers in the Moroccan desert.

Sirat shared the Jury Prize with The Sound of Falling, a multi-generational German drama by Masha Shilinsky about four generations of women growing up on a remote farm.