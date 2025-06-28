Iranian envoy: Possible launch of Israeli drones from Azerbaijan being investigated

Mehdi Sobhani stated that Tehran is conducting investigations to determine whether Israeli drones used Azerbaijani soil during the recent 12-day war to carry out attacks on Iran.

He added, “We do not confirm some of the information and reports published by certain sources in this regard… Once all aspects of the situation become clear, we will decide on our response.”

Sobhani further said, “We have not permitted Iranian territory to be used for such purposes. If Azerbaijan has granted such permission, it must provide an explanation in accordance with international law.”

He also noted that Tehran has requested Baku to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

In a recent phone call between the presidents of the two countries, Baku assured Tehran that Azerbaijani soil would not be allowed to be used against Iran.

However, the Iranian ambassador cautioned, “We all know that the Israeli regime does not abide by any laws or regulations. They may have taken advantage of the situation, but we need accurate information before making any judgment.”