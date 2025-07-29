Iranian documentary filmmaker Mehran Zinatbakhsh passes away

According to the Center for the Development of Documentary, Experimental, and Animation Cinema, Zinatbakhsh, born in 1968, was a graduate of filmmaking from the Bagh Ferdows Film Training Center.

He began his career in 1986 with work in photography, cinematography, and acting.

Throughout his career, Zinatbakhsh was active in various fields including screenwriting, documentary production, and commercial filmmaking.

Among his most notable works are the documentaries “My Village” about musician Fereydoun Foroughi and “Snow” focusing on the life of legendary Iranian singer Farhad Mehrad.

Zinatbakhsh’s passing marks the loss of a significant voice in Iranian documentary cinema.