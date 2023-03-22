Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Iranian deputy FM says Tehran seeks peace and stability, urges Armenia-Azerbaijan to talk

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Bagheri Kani

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs says Tehran favors lasting peace in the Caucuses region, following the resurgence of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic. 

Ali Bagheri made the comment during a visit to the Armenian capital Yerevan, adding expanding ties with neighbors including Armenia stands a top foreign policy priority of the Iranian government.

Bagheri said he held constructive talks with his Armenian counterpart during which he stressed that regional countries by themselves can guarantee peace and stability and that the presence of extra-regional forces cannot bring peace and stability to the region.

He added that extra-regional countries actually pursue other goals in this part of the world.
The official reiterated Iran will do all it can to help resolve differences through peaceful means.

Bagheri’s visit to Yerevan comes as tensions are again on the rise between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan over territorial disputes.
They engaged in an exchange of fire on Sunday.

This comes as a fragile truce has been in force between the two sides since their second war in 2020 that left more than 6,500 dead and forced Armenia to cede territories it had controlled for decades.

