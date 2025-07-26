Iranian Deputy FM: Messages being exchanged with US via mediators

Takhte Ravanchi stressed that despite ongoing negotiations, Iran was targeted by attacks, first by the Zionist regime and then by the US.

“These strikes took place in the middle of diplomatic efforts and it was a betrayal of diplomacy, an assault on diplomacy”, he said.

Takhte Ravanchi stressed that before entering a new round of negotiations with the US, Iran must receive guarantees that similar attacks will not happen.

“We don’t want a repeat of the same game…the US must convince us that it won’t take such actions again”, he added.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister underlined that any agreement must be based on the principle of a win-win outcome.

“Both sides must feel they have achieved something. We cannot accept US impositions.”

Takhte Ravanchi further touched on the damage to Iranian nuclear facilities as a result of US and Israeli attacks. He said the extent of the damage is serious, though exact figures are still under evaluation by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

He confirmed that IAEA inspectors were aware of the location of Iran’s nuclear materials prior to the attack.

Takhte Ravanchi reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the fatwa of Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei banning nuclear weapons.

He said, “Nuclear weapons have no place in our defense doctrine and our uranium enrichment is for peaceful purposes and in line with the NPT”.

The deputy foreign minister of Iran also condemned the relentless aggression by the Zionist regime in the region, urging regional unity and international pressure on the US to halt its military and diplomatic support for Tel Aviv.

“Otherwise, the Zionist regime may consider attacking other countries, which would pose a grave danger to the wider region”, he warned.