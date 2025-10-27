Iranian deputy FM: Iran believes in diplomacy, but not in imposed talks

“We have always believed in diplomacy, but diplomacy that is free from coercion”, Takhte Ravanchi said.

“Under such circumstances, no one seeks war or welcomes it…everyone prefers dialogue to resolve differences, provided that both sides understand the situation and do not feel entitled to impose their views.”

Touching on the origins of past conflicts, Takhte Ravanchi noted that it is neither scientifically nor historically accurate to claim a single definitive cause for war.

He further revealed that the Trump administration had once sent a letter to Tehran proposing negotiations and warning that failure to reach an agreement could lead to war.

“We accepted indirect talks”, he explained, “but they insisted on direct negotiations, which we declined for specific reasons”.

Takhte Ravanchi reiterated that Iran favors diplomacy based on equality and mutual respect.

He also underlined that wars often erupt when one side fails to achieve its illegitimate objectives through persuasion or threats.