Iranian daily: US asked Iran to stay away from Gaza conflict

Farhikhtegan reported on Tuesday it has obtained information that shows the US government has given a written message to Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, to keep Iran away from the deadly conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“The message is in four paragraphs, three of which are about the requests to manage the level of tension and trying to subside it,” the newspaper wrote.

It added, “In the fourth paragraph of the letter, the US has declared if Iran gets into the war, Washington will also enter the war.”

The report comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has warned of the spread of the war in Gaza in other fronts of the entire region.

At the same time, Iranian officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have stressed that Iran was not involved in the surprise Palestinian operation against the Israeli regime and it was the result of the pent-up fury over the Israeli oppression.

Eleven days into the Israeli war on the besieged territory, thousands of people have died or injured and the coastal strip is on the brink of a major humanitarian catastrophe, according to international institutions.