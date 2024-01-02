Iranian daily harshly criticizes Russia’s stance on Gaza

In an article published on Tuesday, Jomhuri-e Eslami wrote, “Although Russian statesmen claim they are friends with Iran, they are in complete disagreement with Iran in the Gaza war and are in line with the US.”

“The position is not unexpected from the Kremlin at all. Russians are known in the world for their dishonesty, ignobility, and preferring their own interests over the interests of others,” the daily wrote, adding, “They are not different from the US, Britain, China, and the Zionists in this regard.”

Jomhuri-e Eslami warned Iranian officials not to rely on Russia, saying its stance on Gaza proved that “Iran should not put its eggs in Moscow’s basket.”

The current Iranian administration has been the target of harsh criticisms for its ‘over-reliance’ on Russia in its foreign policy.

The Iranian newspaper also recalled the recent spat with Russia after Moscow sided with the United Arab Emirates in its territorial dispute with Iran over three Persian Gulf islands.

“If these positions by the Russians are worth considering, which really are, they should serve as a lesson for the Iranian officials, who have put all their eggs in Moscow’s basket and ignore the advice of well-wishers who call on them to adopt a balanced policy in international relations,” Jomhuri-e Eslami concluded.