Iranian daily slams Russia for ‘mass killing’ in Ukraine

In a Tuesday article, Jomhouri-e Eslami wrote, “Russia has caused a massive massacre of hundreds of thousands of people with military aggression against Ukraine, destroyed cities, left a large number of people homeless, and in the end, some Russian statesmen shamelessly talk about taking over the lands of other countries and threaten others with atomic bombs.”

The daily, however, meted out the West the fair share of the blame, nothing, “The European and US governments are also trying to gain their own interests in this inhumane campaign and they do not pay any attention to the concerns of the nations who warn the Third World War may occur and humanity is in danger.”

Jomhouri-e Eslami held the West as well as the ‘silent and indifferent governments’ accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine against people ‘in the modern world.’

Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 for siding with the West and bringing NATO to its doorstep.

Western countries backed Ukraine with heavy flow of cash and weaponry and imposing draconian sanctions on Russia.